AIADMK gets over 10,000 applications from aspirants ahead of 2026 Assembly elections

Chennai, Jan 1 With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled to be held in a few months this year, political activity in the State has begun to intensify, and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has taken an early lead in preparations.

The party has received a total of 10,175 applications from aspirants seeking to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry, according to an official statement released by the party leadership.

Of the total applications received, 2,187 were submitted by party members and supporters specifically expressing their desire to contest the elections under the leadership of AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS).

The party noted that these applicants sought his approval and leadership for their candidature in their respective constituencies. The remaining 7,988 applications were received from aspirants intending to contest in constituencies across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala under the AIADMK banner.

Party sources said the large number of applications reflects the confidence of party cadres in the leadership and organisational structure of the AIADMK ahead of the Assembly polls this year.

The party had opened the process for receiving applications on December 15, inviting interested aspirants to submit their requests to contest on the AIADMK ticket. Initially scheduled to close on December 23, the deadline was later extended to December 31 in view of the large response from party workers and supporters across the southern states.

The move is seen as part of the AIADMK’s early groundwork for the upcoming elections.

Traditionally, political parties in Tamil Nadu intensify their organisational activities only after the beginning of the new year. However, with the political climate already heating up, major parties began preparations well in advance.

Party insiders said the large number of applications indicates sustained grassroots support and organisational strength, despite political realignments in recent years.

The leadership is expected to scrutinise the applications carefully before finalising candidates, keeping in mind winnability, local influence, and organisational performance.

The AIADMK is expected to announce further steps in its election preparedness, including booth-level strengthening and alliance discussions, in the coming months as the state moves closer to the 2026 Assembly polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor