AIADMK's big meet discusses 2026 polls, prospective alliances

Chennai, Dec 15 The AIADMK general council and the executive committee met on Sunday at the Shrivaaru Venkataachalapathy Palace Hall in Vanagaram, Chennai with a special focus on the 2026 Assembly polls and the party's internal affairs.

Tamilmagan Hussain, chairman of the presidium of the party, was chairing the meeting. A total of 2,523 general and executive committee members, along with 1,000 special invitees, are attending the event.

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS), is set to deliver a special address during the session.

This is the first meeting following his election as AIADMK general secretary. In a statement issued on Sunday, the party highlighted that one of the key points on the agenda is a resolution condemning both the central and state governments.

This resolution is expected to be discussed and passed during the session. Other issues on the agenda include tungsten mining permits in Madurai, the lack of adequate storm and rain relief assistance, and the party’s internal elections.

The meeting witnessed some tensions earlier, as party cadres without invitation passes were denied entry. Many cadres, who had not received invitations caused a commotion, arguing with security officers to gain access to the meeting hall.

The AIADMK has been grappling with challenges following its defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections and the expulsion of former Chief Minister and influential Thevar leader, O. Panneerselvam (OPS).

The party is striving to regain its footing after securing just one Lok Sabha seat in Theni out of 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu during the 2019 general elections and drawing a blank in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

It is to be noted that since 2011, AIADMK ruled Tamil Nadu consecutively for a decade and in the 2021 Assembly elections it could garner around 33.29 per cent vote share and win 66 seats. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the party could secure a 22.6 per cent vote share.

According to party insiders, the meeting is deliberating strategies for the 2026 Assembly elections, with a primary focus on future electoral alliances.

