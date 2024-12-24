AIADMK's EPS pays floral tributes to MGR on his 37th death anniversary

Chennai, Dec 24 AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, K. Palaniswami (EPS), led a tribute ceremony at the MGR Memorial at Marina Beach in Chennai on Tuesday to mark the 37th death anniversary of the party’s founder and former Chief Minister, M.G. Ramachandran (MGR).

Palaniswami, accompanied by senior AIADMK leaders, former ministers, and party members, offered floral tributes at the memorial, honouring the late leader’s contributions to Tamil Nadu’s political and social landscape.

Across Tamil Nadu, AIADMK party workers paid respects to MGR by garlanding his statues at various locations. A solemn pledge ceremony was also conducted, reaffirming the party’s commitment to upholding the ideals that MGR championed during his lifetime.

In a message shared on social media, Palaniswami remembered MGR as a visionary leader who brought the Dravidian movement to the masses and dedicated his life to the welfare of the people. He said on X, “On the death anniversary of our beloved leader, we vow to continue his vision and restore the golden era of governance he established.”

Actor-politician M.G. Ramachandran, popularly known as MGR among his followers, founded the AIADMK after leaving the DMK in 1972. He served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 1977 and held the position for 10 consecutive years until his death on December 24, 1987.

MGR’s tenure as Chief Minister is remembered for transformative welfare programs that endeared him to the masses. His revolutionary mid-day meal scheme significantly boosted school enrolment rates and improved the nutrition levels of children.

Additionally, his initiatives focused on rural development, women’s empowerment, and affordable housing schemes.

Throughout his political career, MGR demonstrated deep empathy for the poor and marginalized, ensuring that his policies benefited the underprivileged.

Although MGR passed away on December 24, 1987, his legacy endures in Tamil Nadu. He remains a cherished icon, both for his contributions as an actor and as a visionary Chief Minister dedicated to uplifting the lives of the poor.

