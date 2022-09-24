AIBA seeks ban on PFI, setup of special court for prosecution

The All India Bar Association (AIBA) has sought a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) in the face of its involvement in terror activities after law-enforcement agencies conducted searches against it at multiple locations across 15 states.

Adish C Aggarwala, Senior Advocate and Chairman of All India Bar Association, stated, "This is the right time to ban this organization as nobody should be allowed to be involved in activities directed against the integrity and sovereignty of India. It is clear that the PFI, its leaders and members were involved in violent protests in different parts of the country against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, forced conversions, the radicalisation of Muslim youths, money laundering and links with banned groups"

It is under these circumstances that the NIA has identified terror networks and busted the whole infra. The concerted raids by the NIA at 93 locations spread across 15 states in India displayed the extensive terror network spun by the Popular Front of India (PFI). The arrests of more than 100 elements, besides the seizure of incriminating materials, have foiled potential disruptive activities on our soil, the statement said.

India is a secular country and no one can be permitted to destroy the secular fabric of India. The criminal and violent acts carried out by the PFI over a period of time - such as the chopping off the hand of a college professor in Kerala, cold-blooded killings of people linked with organisations espousing other faiths, collection of explosives to target prominent people and places, support to Islamic State and destruction of public property -- have had a demonstrative effect of striking terror in the minds of the citizens.

The AIBA in its statement stated that the Union Home Ministry to ban PFI without any delay and expeditiously. More such arrests should be made without fail so all terrorist possibilities could be rooted out. NIA should gather all relevant information quickly and lay the chargesheet without any delay. NIA should stay active in courts and ensure that none of the arrested top rung leaders of PFI gets bail from any court.

The Centre should set up special courts to exclusively try PFI-related cases, treating them as terrorism cases. The Centre should urge the Supreme Court to disallow the courts below from entertaining any cases relating to the PFI. NIA should commence trial and secure the conviction of PFI leaders and activists 100%. Any acquittal should be analysed threadbare and any possible loophole on the prosecution side should be plugged, said the AIBA statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

