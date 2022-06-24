AIIMS director Randeep Guleria gets another 3-months extension

The tenure of AIIMS Delhi director Dr Randeep Guleria has been extended by another three months, according to an office memorandum issued by the premier hospital on Thursday.

Earlier his tenure was to end on March 24, it was extended by three months till June 24, the fresh memorandum said.

Dr Guleria was appointed as the director for a term of five years on March 28, 2017.

"The President, AIIMS, New Delhi is pleased to further extend his tenure as Director, AIIMS, New Delhi w.e.f. 25.06.2022 by three months or by the time a new Director is appointed, whichever is earlier. Other terms and conditions of his appointment would be in accordance with the Rules of the Institute," the memorandum read.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), which is headed by the Prime Minister, has asked Union Health Ministry for more names for consideration for the post of director of the AIIMS.

The names of doctors recommended earlier are Dr Nikhil Tandon, Head of the Department of Endocrinology, Dr Rajesh Malhotra, Chief of AIIMS Trauma Centre, and Dr Pramod Garg, Professor in the Department of Gastroenterology at AIIMS, Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

