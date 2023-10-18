Aim is to bring govt schools at par with pvt & aided ones: K'taka Minister

Bengaluru, Oct 18 Karnataka Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Madhu Bangarappa on Tuesday said he has set a target of bringing the quality of government schools in the state at par with private and aided schools.

He said this while speaking after participating in the DIDAC India 2023, the 13th edition of Asia's largest and India's only Exhibition and Conference for Education and Skilling Resources organised by the India Didactics Association (IDA), kicked off at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

Bangarappa said there should not be any distinction between private, aided and government schools.

"There should be the same atmosphere in all schools. The children should love to come to government schools. We have set a target to create this and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar are giving thrust to education. Imparting education among children is our duty. It is not for the children to ask for equality of education, it should be ensured from our end," he stated.

"We have a goal of ensuring education accessibility to all and there should be equality in education. The school is not all about studying. A child has to be developed as an asset not like making commercial assets. The educational foundation helps economic growth. This programme helps in the exchange of ideas of various countries and it helps to bring equality in education,” he stated.

Bangarappa further said: "There are hundreds of problems. The time is needed to solve them. All problems have accumulated for years. Everything will be sorted out. I have set a target that in two to three years I must bring equality in education."

Aditya Gupta, CEO, of the India Didactics Association, said: "DIDAC India 2023 brings together visionaries, educators, policymakers, and industry leaders under one roof to explore and discuss the latest trends, breakthroughs, and advancements in education and skill developments. As the largest in Asia and the only one in India, this event is a testament to our commitment to advancing education and skilling on a global scale."

