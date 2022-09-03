Aim to transform Jammu as eco-city for sustainable economic activities: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that the aim of the administration is to transform Jammu as an eco-city for sustainable economic activities and to also nurture ecological assets.

He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 14 projects of Jammu Smart City.

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant Governor said, "Inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 14 projects of Jammu Smart City. These projects will create a smart living by improving quality of life, better public services, opportunities for local economic development and easier accessibility to everyone."

He emphasized upon multi-stakeholders contribution and people's participation to make Jammu and Kashmir's cities and towns resilient, competitive, and dynamic with strong social infrastructure to tackle the challenges of growing urbanisation.

The LG said that the concept of a Smart City without smart citizens was meaningless.

"Our aim is to transform Jammu as an eco-city for sustainable economic activities and to also nurture ecological assets. Six projects have been initiated to harness the benefit of rich ecology and enhance the well-being of citizens and resource efficiency by an appropriate strategic approach," he said.

He said that from developing Smart City to maintaining its systems and infrastructure, the participation of every citizen at every level is vital.

"It is the responsibility of the community to preserve and protect the amenities," he added.

The Governor directed the officials to ensure the completion of the projects within a set time frame.

He also called for adopting a realistic approach to make public services and urban infrastructure efficient with equal participation of all citizens, making cities smart with the use of technology, to facilitate rapid socio-economic development and better quality of life.

LG Sinha further said that these projects will create a smart living by improving the quality of life, better public services, opportunities for local economic development, and easier accessibility to everyone.

( With inputs from ANI )

