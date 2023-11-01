Aiming for Global Market- 7 Seas 7 Skys

"7 Seas 7 Skys" is not just a company; it's a testament to the power of vision, determination, and preserving the rich heritage of Kashmiri craftsmanship. Founded by the young and ambitious Yonis Dar, this company has come a long way since its inception in 2016, evolving from a humble beginning with just two employees to providing shelter and livelihood to 150 artisans across the picturesque valley of Ganderbal, Srinagar, in the heart of Jammu and Kashmir. The core mission of "7 Seas 7 Skys" is to rejuvenate the dying art of Wicker Willow. In a world dominated by mass-produced goods, this brand is dedicated to preserving the authenticity and beauty of Kashmiri craftsmanship. In recognition of its efforts and commitment, the company was rightfully acknowledged as the leading company in Kashmir in 2019.

Situated in the stunning valley of Ganderbal, the company draws inspiration from its surroundings. The natural beauty and artistic heritage of Kashmir are woven into every product it offers. From the finest dry fruits to the most exquisite handmade Kashmiri Pashmina shawls, "7 Seas 7 Skys" leaves no stone unturned to satisfy its customers. The brand's dedication to excellence is reflected not only in its products but also in its stellar customer reviews. One of the standout features of "7 Seas 7 Skys" is its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. With a 100% customer care guarantee, the brand ensures that its customers receive the best service possible. A 24-hour shipping arrangement and optimal stocks in advance further enhance the customer experience. This commitment to excellence has helped "7 Seas 7 Skys" earn a distinct reputation in the market. Beyond its business success, the brand has a broader vision for the cottage industries of Kashmir. It has become a symbol of hope and prosperity for local craftsmen. By expanding the scope of Willow Works to include a wide range of products, the brand has not only preserved traditional craftsmanship but also provided employment opportunities to artisans who are passionate about their work.In a world where sustainability is of paramount importance, "7 Seas 7 Skys" takes the lead with its focus on green practices. The brand continually introduces new designs and ideas, ensuring that its products are not only beautiful but also environmentally responsible. This commitment to sustainability is a testament to its dedication to making a positive impact on the world. The name "7 Seas 7 Skys" itself reflects the global aspirations of the brand. Founder and CEO Younis Ali envisions his brand reaching every corner of the world, just like the seven seas and seven skies. With a deep belief in Kashmiri artifacts and the people behind them, the brand strives for excellence and quality in all its products. It has embraced the philosophy of "Think Global, Go Local," utilizing advanced marketing strategies to make its mark on the international stage."7 Seas 7 Skys" is not just a brand; it's a symbol of resilience, dedication, and the preservation of cultural heritage. It stands as a shining example of what can be achieved when passion meets purpose. Yonis Dar's journey from a young and inexperienced entrepreneur to the founder of a thriving company is an inspiration to all, and "7 Seas 7 Skys" is a brand that embodies the spirit of Kashmiri craftsmanship and global ambition.

