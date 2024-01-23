AIPC chairman seeks inputs in Telangana for Congress manifesto

Hyderabad, Jan 23 All India Professionals’ Congress (AIPC) chairman Praveen Chakravarty on Tuesday held a meeting with the manifesto committee of the Telangana Congress and also civil society and general public.

He told media persons that as part of the process to prepare the AICC manifesto for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, they are visiting every state to get inputs.

He said that they are taking suggestions from the public and experts, because they want to hear from the public.

“We believe the manifesto is an important tool in a democracy where we lay out what we plan to do after coming to power,” he said.

The AIPC chairman pointed out that former union minister and senior leader P. Chidambaram is heading the AICC manifesto committee.

Chakravarty held a meeting with the Telangana manifesto committee chaired by minister D. Sreedhar Babu. Later in the afternoon he met with civil society experts and the general public. He also had a discussion with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

“We had excellent interaction with civil society experts. We also had members of LGBTQ community and transgender. The AICC incharge Deepa Dasmunshi was also there. One or two ideas from the discussion will go to the main manifesto,” he said while declining to reveal what the ideas are.

He was of the view that the manifesto and promises should be people-friendly and easy to implement.

The AIPC chairman also observed that the manifesto should be free from crony capitalism. He said that since Telangana Congress came out with a good manifesto, people reposed faith in it.

