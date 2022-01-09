Air Asia Ranchi to Chennai flight directed to Bhubaneswar due to medical emergency

Published: January 9, 2022

Air Asia Ranchi to Chennai flight was directed to Bhubaneswar due to a medical emergency on Sunday evening.

Bhubaneswar airport director Dr Pravat Ranjan Beuria told ANI, "Air Asia Ranchi to Chennai flight was directed to Bhubaneswar due to a medical emergency. A critically ill patient was transferred to Captain Hospital in the city."

More details are awaited.

