Air Force soldier killed, 4 injured in terror attack on IAF convoy in Poonch

Jammu, May 4 One Indian Air Force (IAF) soldier, who was among the five soldiers injured in a terror attack in J&K’s Poonch district, succumbed to his injuries at the Command Hospital in Udhampur on Saturday night.

Officials said the terrorists opened fire on two IAF vehicles in the Gursai forest area of Mendhar tehsil in Poonch district at around 6.15 p.m. on Saturday.

“The injured soldiers were airlifted to the Command Hospital in Udhampur, the headquarters of the Northern Command of the Army.

“One injured soldier has succumbed to his injuries while four others are being treated at the hospital. The Rashtriya Rifles and other security forces have launched an operation to trace the attackers," an official said.

Earlier, the Air Force said on a post on X: “An Indian Air Force vehicle was attacked by militants in Poonch district near Shahsitar. Cordon and search operations are underway presently in the area by local military units. The convoy has been secured, and further investigation is under progress."

