Air hostess falls to death from Bengaluru high-rise, boyfriend detained

Bengaluru police have detained the boyfriend of a 28-year-old air hostess after she was found dead near a high-rise building in Koramangala on Saturday. The victim worked as an air hostess for an international airline company and had recently arrived from Dubai to meet her boyfriend. The accused told the police that he was in a relationship with the victim and they often had fights. He told the police they had a fight, following which the woman fell from the building and died.

The air hostess, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, had come to meet her boyfriend, who works as a software engineer in an IT company. The accused is a native of Kerala. According to police, the incident took place around 12 am when the victim fell from the fourth floor of the apartment. Police said a preliminary probe into the matter revealed that the couple had an argument and then the woman fell from the high-rise. The incident was reported by her boyfriend, police said.Police suspect that the woman's boyfriend might have killed her. A murder case has been registered and the matter is being probed