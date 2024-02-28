Air India Express Aims for 40% More Flights Next Fiscal Year

Low-cost carrier Air India Express is reportedly planning to increase its flight operations by 40% in the upcoming fiscal year, driven by fleet expansion, according to sources on Wednesday. The airline is expected to concentrate on strengthening its presence in domestic routes, with minimal additions to destinations, while there may be a slight expansion in the international network, as per sources familiar with the matter.

Air India Express currently operates 350 daily flights and has a fleet of 69 planes. It has some 1,300 pilots, including 400 of AirAsia India and another 400 on training.

According to sources, Air India Express is set to initiate flights to Nepal, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka during the upcoming summer schedule. Additionally, the airline is on track to fulfill its order of acquiring 50 white tail Boeing 737 Max planes by December this year, with approximately 13-14 planes already inducted.

Furthermore, sources indicate that the merger of AirAsia India with Air India Express is anticipated to be finalized by the second quarter of the next fiscal year. Upon completion of the merger, it is expected that all of AirAsia India's fleet will be included under Air India Express's air operator permit, with three A320neo planes already operating under its permit at present.