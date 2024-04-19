Air India Extends Suspension of Tel Aviv Flights Amid Middle East Tensions Until April 30

Air India, under the ownership of the Tata group, announced on Friday the suspension of its flights to and from Tel Aviv until April 30, 2024. This decision comes amidst evolving circumstances in the Middle East region. The airline assured its passengers that it is closely monitoring the situation and is providing assistance to those with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period. Additionally, Air India is offering a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation fees as a measure of support.

Our flights to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended until 30th April 2024, in view of the emerging situation in the Middle East. We are continuously monitoring the situation and are extending support to our passengers who have confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period, with a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority, Air India posted on X.

Air India's announcement follows closely on the heels of reports indicating an Israeli strike on the Iranian city of Isfahan.