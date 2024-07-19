Air India Flight From Delhi to San Francisco Makes Precautionary Landing at Russian Airport Due to Technical Snag

Air India flight AI183, which was flying from Delhi to San Francisco in California, made a precautionary landing at Russia's Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA) on July 18 after a technical glitch was detected in the aircraft's cockpit.

According to the statement issued by the Tata-owned company, flight AI183 detected a potential issue in the cargo hold area. However, the airline stated, "The aircraft landed safely at KJA with all 225 passengers and 19 members of the flight crew, who have now disembarked and have been taken to the terminal building for further processes."

The company said that they had arranged the support staff at the Russian airport as they don't have their own crew to assist passengers. "As Air India does not have its own staff at KJA, we are arranging for third party support to provide all necessary assistance to passengers," said airlines in a statement issued on X (formerly Twitter).

"India is also in liaison with government agencies and regulatory authorities, and we are making arrangements for a ferry flight to KJA to take passengers onwards to San Francisco at the earliest," said Air India.

Air India said that it has arranged a ferry flight to San Francisco airport for the passengers stranded at KJA. "All of us at Air India are concerned about the passengers and staff and are making every effort possible to operate the ferry flight as soon as possible, and to ensure the health, safety, and security of all while they wait. We will share further updates as soon as they are available," stated Air India.

Air India said that the Food and beverage had been provided to the passengers at the terminal building in the absence of Russian visas.

"Air India’s local support was activated to assist passengers, who were required by authorities to remain in the terminal building in the absence of Russian visas. Food and beverage amenities at the terminal, which were closed for the evening, have now opened and meals are being provided to all passengers," said the company in a recent statement issued on X.

"Representatives from the Indian consulate in Moscow have travelled overnight and are working with Russian authorities to allow passengers to move to hotels, which have been on standby throughout the night," Airline said.

"Regulatory clearances have been obtained for a relief flight that will depart Mumbai at 1100 hrs IST and ferry the guests out of Krasnoyarsk International Airport later today," stated the Indian airline.

Indian Embassy in Moscow said that senior officials and interpreter are on ground in Krasnoyarsk Airport terminal to assist the passengers of Air India flight.

"An Embassy team of three senior officials and interpreter is on ground in Krasnoyarsk to assist the passengers of Air India flight to San Francisco which made emergency landing at Krasnoyarsk last night. The team is coordinating with airport and security authorities and Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry to provide all possible assistance to the passengers. The team will stay on ground in Krasnoyarsk till Air India’s replacement plane arrives and takes the passengers on their onward journey," Indian Embassy in Russia said in a post on X.