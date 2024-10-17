Air India Flight From Mumbai to London Declares Emergency

An emergency alert has been issued for an Air India flight from Mumbai to London. The alert was triggered after the aircraft was unable to land. Flight number AI129, with the transponder code 7700, is currently circling the outskirts of London. However, the specific reason for the emergency alert has not yet been disclosed.

However, the reason the emergency signal was sent out is not yet known. Flightradar posted on X, "Air India flight—AIC129—from Mumbai to London is squawking 7700, indicating a general emergency. Reason currently unknown."

The Squawk Codes are issued during emergency situations, like urgent landings, etc. Squawk codes are used by Air Traffic Control (ATC) to identify and track aircraft when they are flying. They are unique four-digit numbers ranging from 0000 to 7777.

