Air India Plane Crash: 'It Was Her First Flight,' Says Rickshaw Driver Mourning Daughter's Death

Among the 241 victims of the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, the story of Payal Khatik, a young woman from a humble background, has captured the nation’s heart. The 24-year-old, originally from Rajasthan but living in Gujarat’s Himmatnagar, was embarking on her first-ever flight – a journey she had dreamed of for years. Payal was set to travel to London for work, sent by the private company she was employed with. For a girl who had never boarded a plane before, this wasn’t just a professional milestone – it was a personal triumph, a symbol of how far she had come through sheer determination and hard work.

Her father, Suresh Khatik, a rickshaw driver, had struggled for years to ensure Payal and her siblings received an education. Despite financial hardships, he supported her ambitions and watched with pride as she secured a job and was selected for an international assignment. “She worked so hard for this opportunity. She had never even sat in a plane before. This was her first flight. And her last,” he said, sobbing.

On the morning of the crash, the entire family accompanied Payal to the airport, proud and emotional. After boarding, she made a video call to her parents. “Papa, don’t worry. I’ll be fine. It’s my first time flying, but everything will be okay,” she said, smiling.

When the news of the crash broke, Payal’s family was still on their way home from the airport. Her mother screamed and collapsed upon hearing the confirmation.

Moments later, tragedy struck. The Air India flight lost control shortly after takeoff and crashed into the mess building of BJ Medical College and Hospital in Meghaninagar, resulting in a fiery explosion. The crash not only killed the passengers onboard but also claimed the lives of several resident doctors on the ground.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the crash site and ordered a high-level inquiry. Meanwhile, the Tata Group has announced ₹1 crore in financial assistance for each victim's family – a small consolation for families like Payal’s, whose dreams now lie in ashes.

Payal’s story is a heartbreaking reminder of the countless silent struggles behind every success, and how fragile even the most hard-earned moments of joy can be.