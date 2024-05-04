Air India Slashes Free Cabin Baggage Allowance to 15kg on Domestic Flights

Air India, which has been facing financial challenges, has implemented a reduction in the complimentary cabin baggage allowance for the lowest economy fare category on domestic flights, decreasing it from 20 kilograms to 15 kilograms. This adjustment is part of the menu-based pricing model fare families introduced by the Tata Group-owned airline last August. Air India justified the change by stating that a uniform approach no longer suits the diverse needs of passengers.

There are three fare families -- Comfort, Comfort Plus and Flex -- that offer different levels of benefits and fare restrictions at various price points, an airline spokesperson said on Saturday.

Starting May 2, Air India has implemented a reduction in the complimentary cabin baggage allowance for its 'Comfort' and 'Comfort Plus' fare categories. The allowance has been reduced from 20 kg to 15 kg for 'Comfort' and from 25 kg to 15 kg for 'Comfort Plus'. This adjustment comes after Air India introduced the fare families concept. Before the introduction of this concept, passengers traveling on Air India's domestic flights were entitled to carry 25 kilograms of cabin baggage without any additional charges.

On domestic routes in Economy Class, both ‘Comfort’ and ‘Comfort Plus’ fare families now provide 15 kg baggage allowance, while ‘Flex’ provides 25 kg allowance. “The Business Class baggage allowance on domestic routes ranges from 25 kg to 35 kg. The free baggage allowance on international flights varies from market to market,” the spokesperson said.

The Tata Group has undertaken an ambitious initiative to revitalize the financial prospects of Air India, a struggling airline it acquired from the Government in 2022.