Air India to operate three flights to help Indian citizens fly out from Ukraine amid threats of Russian invasion

Tata Group-owned Air India announced on Friday that from February 22, it will operate three flights to Ukraine's capital Kyiv, as tensions continue to mount over Russia possibly invading the eastern European nation.“Air India will operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) on Feb 22, Feb 24 & Feb 26, 2022,” the company said on Twitter. Booking is open through Air India booking offices, website, call centre and authorised travel agents, it added.

— Air India (@airindiain) February 18, 2022

For this purpose, Air India has decided to use its Boeing 787 Dreamliner. A single Boeing 787 Dreamliner can accommodate as many as 256 passengers. Air India's announcement came a day after the Ministry of civil aviation, on Thursday, removed restrictions on the number of flights between the two countries; the operations were taking place under an air bubble agreement. The ministry also removed cap on the availability of seats on each flight.On February 15, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv issued an advisory for all Indian nationals in Ukraine.The advisory asked Indian nationals and students in particular, to consider leaving Ukraine temporarily in light of the situation.

