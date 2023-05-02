Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan takes over as Chief of Andaman Air Command

New Delhi [India], May 2 : Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan has taken charge as the Commander-in-Chief of the strategically vital Andaman and Nicobar Command, which is India's only tri-services command, succeeding Lt Gen Ajai Singh.

Air Marshal Balakrishnan is the 17th Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN)

"Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan, AVSM, VM has taken over as the 17th Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN) on 1 May 2023," Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Monday.

The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) is the only tri-services command in India which is serving as a model for the country's planned theaterisation of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force capabilities.

According to the Ministry, Air Marshal Saju Balakrishnan is a distinguished alumnus of the National Defence Academy Khadakwasla, having been commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1986.

"With over 3200 accident-free fighter flying hours on various variants of MIG-21 and Kiran aircraft, he is an accomplished fighter combat leader," the Ministry said.

The Air Marshal has held various key positions throughout his illustrious career, including CO of a Bison Squadron, the first Commanding Officer of an AWACS Squadron, and Air Officer Commanding at the prestigious AF Station at Jodhpur. Before assuming Command of ANC he was the Senior Air Staff Officer at the IAF Training Command at Bengaluru.

For his distinguished service, he has been awarded the Presidential Awards of Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vayu Sena Medal.

