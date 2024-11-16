Air Pollution in Delhi: Truck-Mounted Water Sprinklers Deployed as AQI Reaches Hazardous Levels (Watch Video)

Delhi residents are facing severe air pollution, leading the government to implement stage 3 of the GRAP, which includes transitioning schools to online learning. The air quality in the capital is alarming, with the AQI reaching hazardous levels, posing serious health risks like respiratory issues, eye irritation, and increased cardiovascular problems. To mitigate the pollution, the government has deployed a truck-mounted water sprinkler that sprays fine droplets of water.

A dense layer of smog enveloped the city of Delhi for the fourth consecutive day and the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 406 as of 8 am on Saturday morning, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Drone visuals taken at 6.45 am show a blanket of smog covering the entire area near All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

#WATCH | Delhi: Truck-mounted water sprinkler sprays tiny droplets of water in an effort to mitigate the effects of air pollution.



Smog also engulfed the area near Pragati Maidan as the pollution levels continue to remain high. The AQI of Pragati Maidan and surrounding areas including ITO was recorded at 357 this morning, which is categorised as 'very poor.'