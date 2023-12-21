Air quality dips to 'severe' levels at several sites in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 21 The air quality in several areas of the national capital continues to remain under the "severe" category as per data from several AQI stations across the city on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department said that the maximum temperature was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius, a notch above the seasonal average and predicted that the minimum temperature is likely to dip to five degree Celsius during the night.

On Thursday, the air quality at Anand Vihar entered the ‘severe’ category with PM 2.5 at 438 and PM 10 at 359, while the NO2 reached 86 or ‘satisfactory’ and CO was at 118 or ‘moderate’, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 at 480, while the PM 10 reached 451, in the ‘severe’ category, while the CO reached 106, or ‘moderate’ levels.

The AQI monitoring station at Dwarka Sector 8 recorded PM 2.5 at 419 while PM 10 was at 474 or ‘severe’ while the NO2 was at 72, in ‘satisfactory’ levels.

The AQI at the ITO station was in the ‘severe’ category with PM 2.5 at 441 and PM 10 at 405, while the NO2 was at 195 and CO was at 141, both in the ‘moderate' level. The PM 2.5 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 426,and PM 10 at 447, both in the ‘severe’ category. The NO2 was at 163 and CO was at 143, both in ‘moderate’.

At IGI airport, AQI monitoring station the PM 2.5 was at 404 while PM 10 was at 406, both in severe quality while the CO was at 120 or ‘moderate’.

