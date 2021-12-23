Air quality in Delhi remains in 'very poor' category

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Thursday with an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 387.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). the concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 'very poor' category.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Noida remains in the 'critical' category for the second consecutive day with AQI at 525.

With the AQI at 344, the air quality of Gurugram is at the 'very poor' category.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The physical classes in Delhi school resumed for Class 6 and above from Saturday after being shut down for nearly a month because of air pollution.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor