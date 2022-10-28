Air quality in national capital continues to be 'Very Poor'

New Delhi, Oct 28 The air quality of the national capital on Friday continued in the "Very poor" category as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city touched 326, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data.

The overall concentration of Particulate Matters PM 10 and PM 2.5 was recorded at 239 under "poor" category and 326 under "very poor" category in the capital city. In Pusa, the AQI was recorded 318 while PM 10 was reported at 195 under "moderate" category.

At Lodhi Road, the AQI was reported 301 with PM 2.5 concentration at 310 and the PM 10 stood at 173 under moderate category.

The AQI at city's Mathur Road was also under the "very poor" category at 336 with PM 10 concentration at 288 under the "poor" category. The Air Quality Index of Delhi's neighbouring cities of NOIDA stood at 375 under "very poor" category with PM 10 concentration at 256 under poor category, while Gurugram's AQI was reported at 313 under the very poor category with PM 10 concentration at 163 under moderate category.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

According to SAFAR, the air quality of the city will continue under very poor category with AQI at 338 under "very poor" category and the PM 10 concentration at 239 under "poor category" on Saturday.

