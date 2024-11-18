Air quality in Patna plummets, 'severe plus' in industrial area

Patna, Nov 18 The air quality in Patna and other parts of Bihar has been deteriorating raising serious health and environmental concerns.

The average air quality index (AQI) of 332 fell under the 'very poor' level in the city on Monday. Such levels significantly affect health, especially for vulnerable populations like asthmatics, children, and the elderly.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', 401 and 450 'severe' and above 450 'severe plus'.

The Bihar State Pollution Control Board has recorded PM 2.5: 154 µg/m3 which is hazardous, well above the safe limit of 60 µg/m3 set by the National Ambient Air Quality Standards.

PM 10: 346 µg/m3 is also hazardous, exceeding the safe limit of 100 µg/m3 in Patna.

The industrial area in Patna has turned into a hotspot with an AQI of 786. It can be classified as 'severe plus'. PM 2.5: 427.7 µg/m3 is extremely high and PM 10: 739 µg/m3 is also dangerously high.

Besides the Industrial area, Samanpura locality has 468 AQI, 179.7 PM 2.5 and PM 10 is 484 µg/m3.

In other areas in Patna such as Planetarium Complex, AQI reached 368, PM 2.5 was 176 and PM 10 was 404 µg/m3. DRM office Danapur has an AQI level of 341, Rajbansi Nagar has 341 and Gulzarbagh has 309.

Apart from Patna, the AQI on Purnea is also at a severe level with the BSPCB registered 315. The PM 2.5 level is 141µg/m3 and PM 10 is 239 µg/m³ on Monday.

The AQI of Muzaffarpur is also at a severe level with the BSPCB having registered a 301 average level. PM 2.5 is 137 µg/m3 and PM 10 is 222 µg/m3.

These figures from the Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) highlight the dire state of air pollution, with industrial zones being the most affected.

Such a situation Increases the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, eye irritation, headaches, and throat issues. Asthmatic patients may experience frequent and severe attacks.

The elderly and children face heightened risks of bronchitis, lung infections, and reduced lung function.

Cooler temperatures and lower wind speeds during winters trap pollutants close to the ground, worsening air quality due to the development of smog.

High industrial activity in parts of Patna contributes significantly to pollution levels, as evident in the industrial area data.

Construction dust, open burning of waste, and biomass burning in rural and semi-urban areas are also the reasons for air deterioration.

Urgent coordinated efforts are needed to address this public health emergency and mitigate the severe impacts of air pollution in Patna and other affected regions of Bihar.

When contacted, an officer of Patna municipal corporation claimed that the water fogging had been taking place in three shifts at various places. He also said that the construction of the metro, roads, and transportation of building materials are responsible for the deterioration of AQI. The toxic air generated from vehicles is comparatively lower here.

However, the current response is insufficient. A multi-pronged, well-coordinated approach involving stricter regulations, better enforcement, and public cooperation is essential to address the growing air quality crisis effectively, say experts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor