Airlines should deploy type rated certifying staff, says DGCA

New Delhi, July 28 Aviation regulator DGCA has held a series of meetings with the airlines wherein it was directed that airlines shall make available the required type rated certifying staff at all stations for ensuring that defects are properly rectified before the aircraft is released for operations, a statement said on Thursday.

"Based on reports of increased engineering related occurrences in scheduled airlines in recent times, the DGCA conducted several audit/spot checks which indicated improper identification of cause of a reported defect, increasing trend of MEL releases, and insufficient certifying staff," said Director General Civil Aviation Arun Kumar.

All airlines have informed that all stations have now been manned by type rated certifying staff by sending them on either 'temporary posting' or 'on flight duty', as per the statement issued by the DGCA on Thursday.

During the last three months, from April 1 to June 30, a total of 150 incidents have occurred to the aircraft operated by scheduled airlines due to component and system malfunction.

As per the DGCA, there is a systematic safety oversight process in place for monitoring the compliance of Rules and Civil Aviation Requirements to ensure that there is no cutting of corners. The safety oversight process includes surveillances, spot check, and regulatory audits. In addition, special audits are also carried out as per the risk perceived.

