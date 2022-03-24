Airports Authority of India flaunts its achievements at Wings India 2022

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) showcased its work at Asia's biggest aviation event `Wings India 2022' at Begumpet airport in Hyderabad.

It highlighted the development of airport infrastructure with world-class facilities, the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme, and other works done to make the Indian Civil Aviation Industry better and affordable for the people.

The building design and simulation of the Civil Aviation Research Organisation and the first-ever tableau of the Ministry of Civil Aviation at the Republic Day parade that won first prize was also showcased.

Under its research and development initiative, The AAI signed an MoU with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to develop indigenous air traffic management systems (ATMS) with advanced-surface movement guidance and control system (ASMGCS).

It is a complex air and ground surveillance system that manages air traffic at airports and in Indian Civil Airspace for safe operation off-fights from take-off to landing.

The aim of ATMS with ASMGCS is to provide the air traffic controller with a complete air traffic picture.

The Chairman of AAI visited the stall and highlighted the future investment plans.

Sanjeev Kumar, Chairman of AAI said, "We are spending almost Rs 25,000 crores in the next three-four years, and we will be upgrading almost more than 40 airports in the next three-four years. Under this initiative of the government, a large number of airports have become operationalized in the last seven years. Earlier, we used to have 74 operational airports, and now we have 130 with 10 helipads and waterways".

The AAI is fast developing airport infrastructure to improve air connectivity in the country.

"Deoghar Airport is almost ready, Kushinagar was dedicated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the nation a few months back. We would be completing Holangi Airport and Rajkot Hirasar Airport this year then we are also building Dhallaur Airport", said Sanjeev Kumar.

The four-day long Wings India 2022 showcases the growth and opportunities in the Civil Aviation sector.

The Union Civil Aviation Ministry and FICCI are jointly organizing the biennial event with India@75: New Horizon for Aviation Industry as the main theme.

Business to Business and Business to Government deliberations are underway among various stakeholders as the conference cum exhibition is providing a platform for the same.

( With inputs from ANI )

