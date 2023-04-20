Ajit Pawar writes to Maharastra CM demanding probe into "abusive rap song" shooting inside Pune University

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 : Maharashtra's leader of Opposition, Ajit Pawar wrote to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Pune's guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil on Thursday demanding probe and appropriate action against those involved in shooting controversial "rap song" in the Premises of Savitribai Phule Pune University.

Ajit Pawar in his letter stated that "the SPPU is a historic place and has rich cultural history and the way one controversial rap song having abusive language was shot in the premises is shocking. Therefore, this needs to be probed and action should be taken against those who are responsible for it, simultaneously administration shall make a guideline to avoid repetition of such incidents in future."

Earlier this week on 14 April, A FIR had been registered against Chaturshrangi Police station the Rapper Subham Jadhav for shooting a controversial rap song with abusive language inside the premises of SPPU.

According to Senior Police Inspector Balaji Phandare, "After receiving the complaint from the Security guard of Pune University we have registered an FIR against Subham Jadhav for trespassing and under IT Act. The video was shot inside the premises of the university and some abusive language was used in the video, however, we didn't find the use of any weapons in the video so sections of the Arms Act were imposed. We are investigating the case further, said Balaji Phandare.

On the other side, the Raper Shubham Jadhav claimed of having verbal permission for shooting the song. "We had verbal permission from the registrar of the university for shooting and it's not possible for us to enter the premises without prior permission that too with huge shooting equipment's like camera, lights and other things, claimed Jadhav in his defence.

Meanwhile, SPPU has also set up a high-level committee to probe the whole incident.

