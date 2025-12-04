Ajmer Dargah and Collectorate Receive Bomb Threat; Police Tighten Security

Tension escalated in Ajmer after a bomb threat was issued targeting the Ajmer Collectorate and the Dargah. The alarming message created panic among authorities, leading the police administration and intelligence agencies to immediately take action. Security has been tightened in the entire Collectorate premises, where metal detectors and dog squads are being used for inspection. Emergency security protocols were activated, and entry points were brought under strict surveillance. The sudden shock has raised major safety concerns among officials and the general public as security teams continue to scan the area to prevent any possible danger.

Superintendent of Police Vandita Rana confirmed that an email containing the bomb threat was received at the Collectorate. The message stated intentions to blow up both the Ajmer Dargah and Collectorate. Following the email, all departments were put on alert and teams began detailed checks across the premises. The Collectorate was thoroughly searched, and now officials have cleared the Dargah area to conduct a full security scan. Police have stated that, so far, no suspicious items or activities have been detected, but the investigation remains active.

Ajmer, Rajasthan: On a bomb threat at the Ajmer District Collectorate, SP Vandita Rana says, "We received an email from an unverified account. As a precautionary measure, the premises are being thoroughly checked following all security protocols. I urge everyone to remain calm… pic.twitter.com/wiPS3Hrt4O — IANS (@ians_india) December 4, 2025

A large-scale search operation is being carried out under the supervision of Rural Additional SP Deepak Sharma and CO Shivam Joshi. Police teams from four police stations, along with CID officials, are scanning every corner of the affected locations. Metal detectors and dog squads are being deployed continuously to ensure no loopholes remain. Employees working in various Collectorate departments have been evacuated while checks are conducted inside the buildings. Heavy security presence remains around both locations, and officials are monitoring the situation closely to ensure public safety.