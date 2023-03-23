Ajnala court sends Amritpal Singh's associates to 2-day police custody over clash with cops

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], March 23 : Ajnala court in Punjab on Thursday sent 10 associates of Waris Punjab De, headed by fugitive pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh, to two-day police custody in connection with the Ajnala incident where pro-Khalistan supporters clashed with police.

The 10 persons are accused of storming the Ajnala police station and clashing with the Punjab police in February this year to free a member, who had been arrested in an abduction case.

On February 23, thousands of Amritpal Singh's supporters stormed the Ajnala police station, flashing swords and high-calibre firearms and threatening the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and abducting a man.

The supporters, brandishing swords and guns, broke through police barricades erected outside the Ajnala police station.

An FIR was registered against the elements of Waris Punjab De over the incident, regarding which the Ajnala court today sent 10 of them to two days of police custody.

Advocate Ritu Raj Sandhu, counsel appeared for the accused persons said, "A five-day remand was sought by the Punjab police. But the court ordered only two days of police custody."

Meanwhile, several days after a crackdown was launched against Amritpal Singh and his pro-Khalistan outfit, the Khalistan sympathiser is still on the run and escaping from the State police's dragnet.

Earlier today, seven associates of WPD were brought to Amritsar's Baba Bakala court amid heavy police presence.

Apart from it, today, one person, believed to be Singh's gunman, was arrested by the State police.

According to the police, Tejinder Singh aka Gorkha Baba, a resident of Punjab's Mangewal village has been arrested.

"Tejinder often lived with Amritpal and is involved in the Ajnala case as well. Gorkha Baba used to be Amritpal's gunman for a long time. He was also active on social media, and his pictures along with weapons used to surface on social media. After which a separate case was registered against Tejinder in Malaud police station", DSP Payal Harsimrat Singh told .

The police informed that action has been taken against him under sections 107/151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPS).

"Two other people accompanying Tejinder have also been detained. They are being interrogated", added the DSP.

The DSP said that Tejinder had a history of criminal cases, ranging from fracas to liquor smuggling, registered against him and he had also served a sentence in jail.

