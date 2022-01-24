AK-47 rifles, pistols, grenades & 17.3 kg drugs among BSF recoveries in J&K in 2021

New Delhi/Srinagar, Jan 24 The Border Security Force on Monday said that it has successfully recovered and seized three AK-47 Rifles, six 9MM pistols, 1071 ammunitions, 20 Hand Grenades, two IEDs and 17.3 kg Heroin worth around Rs 88 crore in different operational incidents during the year 2021 in J&K.

Holding an annual press conference at Srinagar, the BSF Inspector General Kashmir Raja Babu Singh said that the Kashmir Frontier has been manning the Line of Control (LoC) Kashmir Valley with full zeal and devotion.

"Despite many challenges, like inclement weather conditions, constrained living in bunkers, infiltration, danger of Border Action Team (BAT) of Pakistan, snipers, etc., to name a few, but valiant BSF Jawans guarding the LoC round the clock with utmost dedication and unflinching spirit and would continue its endeavour to safeguard the LoC from nefarious designs of Pakistan in maintaining active communication and coordination with all the stakeholders," Singh said.

He also said that in addition, the Force also looks after the well-being of the populace residing in border/near LoC areas. Through various Civic Action programmes, which include Free Medical Camps, Sports and cultural activities, evacuation (airlifted) of civil patients from snow-bound areas and also efforts to help the people in need on LoC, the IG further said. In addition, the BSF also has initiated campaigns about awareness and preventive measures to stop spread of the coronavirus and sanitization drives, he added.

Talking about the 'Aazadi Ka Amrit Mohtsav', a yearlong campaign started by the government, the BSF officials said it celebrated 'International Yoga Day', 'Children's Day', 'Police Commemoration Day, 'Run for Unity and campaign of 'Fit India Run' and 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan' (Clean India Mission). Many initiatives were taken to improve the basic infrastructure at the grassroots level to provide maximum facilities to Jawans in Kashmir Frontier while keeping in view the welfare of Jawans and their family members, Family Welfare Centers (BWWA) are functional in each unit where various Civil/Vocational courses are being run for families of BSF personnel.

"We are always there to serve the people of Kashmir" and ensuring their well-being is our first and foremost priority," the BSF IG Singh said.

The IG BSF said that it guards 96 kms of LoC in Kashmir.

