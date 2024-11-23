Akal Takht urged to revive Akali Dal

Chandigarh, Nov 23 In view of the ongoing crisis within the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Misl Satluj, the socio-political body representing the Sikh community, has written to the Akal Takht Sahib Jathedar for an urgent intervention and guidance.

Misl Satluj President Ajaypal Singh Brar on Saturday emphasised that the SAD, in its current form, has strayed from its founding values and Panthic traditions of selfless service and commitment to Sikh rights.

He wrote in the letter that there is an urgent need for the Akali Dal to reconnect with the core principles of Sikhism, which have historically guided the party's mission to protect the dignity of the Sikh Panth.

The Misl Satluj has proposed the expulsion of 11 leaders, including Sukhbir Badal, Prem Singh Chandumajra and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, from the Akali Dal whose political opportunism, personal greed and lack of the true Akali spirit have undermined the party's integrity.

“They not only shirked their responsibility during critical incidents such as the 2015 sacrilege, some of them were seen openly supporting the sacrilege perpetrators,” reads the letter.

It also highlights the necessity of returning to the original constitution of the Akali Dal, which was rooted in Sikh values and social justice, ensuring that the leadership is accountable and transparent.

Brar underscored the importance of reopening the membership to Sikhs worldwide, allowing the Akali Dal to once again reflect the collective will of the global Sikh community.

He also called for the revival of the struggle for the core objectives passed in the 1974 Working Committee at Sri Anandpur Sahib, focusing on such as Gurmat, social equality, economic justice, and the promotion of physical fitness for the Sikh community.

The Misl Satluj emphasised that only through these steps can the Akali Dal regain its relevance and truly serve the needs of the Sikh Panth.

In addition, Misl Satluj submitted a draft document to Akal Takht for review and finalization to guide the future path and actions of the Panth.

