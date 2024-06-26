Akali Dal cautions against 'conspiracy to disturb peace in Punjab'

Chandigarh, June 26 The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday cautioned against "a deep-rooted conspiracy to disturb the hard-earned atmosphere of peace and communal harmony and to defame Punjabis in general, and the Sikhs in particular".

"A dangerous and devious conspiracy is already at work for communal polarisation in Punjab for petty political gains. The old game is being played again to inject communal hatred and violence in the state and to put the blame for it on the Sikhs so as to vilify our youth as was done in the 1980s," said a resolution passed at a meeting of the party’s working committee here.

The working committee further emphasised that peace and communal harmony were prerequisites for the progress and prosperity of the people of Punjab.

The party, however, reiterated its total commitment to the cause of peace and communal brotherhood as taught by the great Gurus.

"We have made sacrifices for this sacred cause and we will not flinch from our responsibility in this regard," said the working committee in a statement.

In another unanimous resolution, the working committee placed its full faith in and appreciation in the "determined and committed leadership of the party President Sukhbir Singh Badal", whom it authorised to reconstitute and restructure the party as per the party’s constitution.

"The committee members also condemned attempts to tarnish the image of the President."

Although there was a demand from members for "disciplinary action against some leaders who have been playing into the hands of the enemies of Panth and Punjab", Badal counselled “patience, forbearance and a large-hearted approach based on humility”.

After this, the working committee passed a resolution which read: "We are a fully democratic party with historic traditions for internal discussion. There is room for everyone’s views, even critical, on the party platform. So there is no justification for violating decorum and discipline to harm the party."

It appealed to "erring members not to play the enemies’ game at a time when the Khalsa Panth, Punjab and the party are already a target of anti-Sikh and anti-Punjab conspiracies, which the members have themselves publicly spoken about in the past".

