Akali Dal declares candidate for Khadoor Sahib seat

Chandigarh, April 28 The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday declared Virsa Singh Valtoha as its candidate for the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency.

With this announcement, the Akali Dal has fielded its candidates on all 13 seats of Punjab and the lone seat in Chandigarh.

“Shiromani Akali Dal president S. Sukhbir Singh Badal today announced party's core committee member and former chief parliamentary secretary S. Virsa Singh Valtoha as the @Akali_Dal_ candidate for the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency,” the party said in a post on X.

“With this announcement, the party has fielded candidates on all 14 seats of Punjab and Chandigarh,” it added.

Punjab will go to the polls on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

