Akali Dal leader joins AAP ahead of Jalandhar West bypoll

Chandigarh, July 2 In a jolt to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) ahead of the Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll on July 10, its former candidate on Tuesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party along with supporters.

AAP state President and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann officially inducted Surjit Kaur, who was previously announced by the Akali Dal as its candidate from this seat, and her family to the AAP and said he "wholeheartedly welcomes leaders like her to the AAP family".

Last week, the Akali Dal announced to extend support to the BSP nominee for the bypoll.

Mann said Surjit Kaur and her entire family are religious people who have great empathy for ‘Panth’, Punjab, and Punjabis in their hearts. Her husband, Jathedar Pritam Singh, also served the people. Surjit Kaur herself is a two-time councillor. Mann said this family has fought for Punjab and Punjabiyat, they even went to jail to protect the rights of Punjab.

He said AAP is fortunate to be the first and only choice of the people who want to serve Punjab and Punjabis. He welcomed Surjit Kaur to the team 'Rangla Punjab'.

Mann also said the condition of Akali Dal is miserable, and it is very unfortunate that after announcing Surjit Kaur as their candidate, they refused her any support. "Like always, they are putting their personal selfish agendas above the people and Punjab," he added.

AAP candidate Mohinder Bhagat said Pritam Singh was a big Akali leader who had an important place in the Akali Dal.

