Akasa Air Announces New Year 2025 Sale with Up to 25% Off on International and Domestic Flights; Check Details

Indian low-cost carrier Akasa Air has launched a New Year Sale, offering significant discounts on both domestic and international flights. One-way fares for domestic routes will begin at Rs 1,599, while customers can enjoy up to a 25% discount on international bookings by applying the promo code NEWYEAR on basic ticket fares.

Passengers can book their tickets through various platforms, including the Akasa Air website (www.akasaair.com), mobile app, and travel partners. The offer is valid on 'Saver' and 'Flexi' fares for bookings made between December 31, 2024, and January 3, 2025, for travel starting from January 7, 2025. It applies to both one-way and round-trip tickets on non-stop and connecting flights across Akasa Air’s network.

Akasa Air offers several amenities to passengers, including USB ports on most flights for device charging, onboard meal service with healthy options, and a festive menu featuring choices like Kombucha. Additionally, the airline allows passengers to travel with their pets in the cabin or transport them in cargo, depending on their weight. Akasa Air has also introduced safety instruction and onboard menu cards in Braille to assist passengers with visual impairments.

