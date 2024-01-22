Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Join Dignitaries at Ayodhya for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (watch)

The long-awaited day has finally arrived, with just a few hours left for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir. Prominent personalities from various fields have been invited to witness this day. Earlier, we saw Sachin Tendulkar arrive in Ayodhya, and now business icon Mukesh Ambani's son and daughter-in-law have also arrived at the Ayodhya Mandir.

Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio InfoComm Ltd along with his wife Shloka Mehta, arrives at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. While talking about his feeling witnessing this day Akash said, “This day will be written in the pages of history, we are happy to be here.”

Four years after the Supreme Court cleared the way for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, millions of devotees worldwide will welcome Lord Ram to his home, the temple town of Ayodhya, during the grand consecration ceremony of the newly-built Ram Mandir today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will oversee the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple in a ceremony guided by numerous saints and seers. A total of 7,000 dignitaries, including politicians, industrialists, celebrities, and sports personalities, are attending the event, which is also being live-streamed. Follow