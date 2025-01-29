Akhilesh, Mayawati express grief over Maha Kumbh stampede, call for prompt rescue efforts

Prayagraj, Jan 29 Following the stampede-like situation at Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday, political leaders have expressed their grief and urged the administration to take immediate steps to bring the situation under control and speed up the rescue efforts.

The incident unfolded early Wednesday as millions of devotees thronged the Triveni Sangam for the Mauni Amavasya holy dip. Around 30 women were injured when barricades collapsed, triggering panic among the crowd.

The mishap has once again raised concerns over the management and preparedness of the authorities handling the grand religious gathering.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took to X to express his sadness over the incident.

Posting on the social media platform, he wrote, "The news of casualties of devotees in an accident caused by mismanagement in Maha Kumbh is extremely sad."

Yadav urged the government to ensure that those who are seriously injured receive immediate medical treatment at the best hospitals with the help of air ambulances.

He also emphasised that proper arrangements should be made to identify the bodies of the deceased and hand them over to their families, along with urgent measures to reunite devotees who have been separated due to the chaos.

The SP chief also stressed the importance of increased surveillance using helicopters to monitor crowd movement and prevent further mishaps.

He underlined that the 'Amrit Snan' of Mauni Amavasya, which has been observed since Satyug, should remain uninterrupted and that the administration must ensure safe and smooth arrangements for the holy dip at Triveni Sangam while continuing relief efforts.

Yadav extended his wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured in the accident and called on the devotees to maintain patience and restraint in this difficult time.

He also urged the government to learn from this incident and make additional arrangements for devotees, including better facilities for accommodation, food, and water.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also expressed her grief over the incident and shared her condolences on X.

"The devotees who lost their lives and got injured in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh at the Sangam site in Prayagraj are extremely sad and worrisome. At such a time, the party wishes that nature gives the victims the strength to bear this sorrow," she wrote.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai also expressed his sorrow over the incident while launching a sharp attack on the state government, blaming it for poor management.

Taking to X, he said, "The news of many people being dead and injured due to a stampede on the day of bathing on Mauni Amavasya in Maha Kumbh is painful."

"This tragic incident highlights the mismanagement of this fair and the failures of the Uttar Pradesh government. The Yogi government spent all the money only on its branding and marketing and not on the arrangements for the devotees who came to the Maha Kumbh. This shows the insensitivity of this government," Rai alleged.

He claimed that Congress had continuously warned about the possibility of such incidents, but the administration failed to pay attention.

"We were continuously trying to alert people about such incidents, but the government and administration did not pay any heed. My deepest condolences to the families of the accident victims," he stated.

Rai further added that he prayed for the peace of the souls of the deceased and a speedy recovery for the injured.

He also urged the government to provide proper compensation for the families of the deceased and free medical treatment along with financial aid for the injured.

The incident occurred nearly a kilometre away from the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. The sudden surge of devotees led to several women fainting, exacerbating the situation.

Rescue teams rushed the injured to nearby hospitals, with those in critical condition being transferred to Bailey Hospital and Swaroop Rani Medical College.

A crowd diversion plan was implemented at Maha Kumbh, and the entry of devotees was halted. Groups of devotees were stopped on the outskirts of the city.

The stampede has once again raised serious concerns over crowd control and safety measures at Maha Kumbh, especially with more crucial bathing dates approaching in the coming weeks.

