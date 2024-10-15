Akhilesh slams Yogi Adityanath govt, says name of Governor's house be changed from Raj Bhavan to 'Seva Bhavan'

Lucknow, Oct 15 Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav has criticised the Yogi Adityanath-led government and suggested a name change for the Uttar Pradesh Governor's residence.

He said the name of Uttar Pradesh Governor's residence should be changed from Raj Bhavan to 'Seva Bhavan'.

Yadav posted on 'X' a 10-second video of some construction activities going on outside the Raj Bhawan and asked whether the work was being carried out with all approvals.

Yadav expressed hope that the new construction at Raj Bhavan commenced only after securing approval for the plans, adhering to all standards. He insisted that until the construction is finished, authorities like the Lucknow Development Authority should display the approved plans publicly. This would encourage legal compliance in construction projects.

"It is hoped that the new construction of the Rajbhavan must have been started only after getting the map of the new construction approved with all the standards," the SP Chief said in the post in Hindi.

"Until the construction is completed, Lucknow Development Authority or any other responsible department should display the map of this changed construction near the place where the construction is going on, for the public to see. So that the public gets inspired that every construction should be legal," he added.

Taking a jibe, he further said that the government should replace the word 'Raj' with the democratic word 'Seva', that is, 'Seva-Bhawan'

"When the change is happening, then a suggestion to the 'name changing' government is that the monarchical word 'Raj' with the colonial mentality of the British should be replaced with the democratic word 'Seva', that is, 'Seva-Bhawan' instead of Rajbhawan," Yadav said.

