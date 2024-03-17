Akhilesh Yadav Breaks Silence On His Absence from INDIA Bloc Rally in Mumbai

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav issued a statement explaining his absence from the INDIA alliance mega rally in Mumbai. He stated, "The Election Commission has announced the nomination dates in UP from 20th March, due to which I will not be able to attend the concluding program of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra." This clarification highlights the scheduling conflict faced by Yadav, preventing his participation in the rally's concluding event.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission changed the date of counting of votes in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim Assembly elections from June 4 to June 2, as the term of the Assemblies is ending on June 2. The results of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Assembly polls and all phases of Lok Sabha elections will be announced on June 4.

A day after the Election Commission announced the dates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh appealed for 100% VVPAT verification. “During the INDIA alliance meeting held on December 19 2023, all parties discussed that we are not against EVM but against manipulation EVM…We are not asking to go back to paper ballot, we just request VVPAT to be matched 100%,” he said.