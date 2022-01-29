Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Choudhary can't stop BJP in poll-bound UP but farmers will, says Congress leader Meem Afzal
By ANI | Published: January 29, 2022 03:17 PM2022-01-29T15:17:42+5:302022-01-29T15:25:02+5:30
Former MP and Congress leader Meem Afzal on Saturday attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav and RLD leader Jayant Choudhary saying that it is not possible for the two leaders to stop Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from retaining power in Uttar Pradesh while the main obstacle for the BJP would be the farmers.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor