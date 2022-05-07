AKTU Exams 2022 important notice release on centres, check details

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, AKTU has released an important update regarding UG, PG tentative exam centre details. As per the notice, the exam will be conducted for regular candidates in offline mode from May 25 to June 15, 2022, across the state in the various exam centre.

In case of any queries or complaints, candidates can send mail to dcoe-a@aktu.ac.in before May 12, 2022. The even semester examination will be conducted for all courses, only the exception is candidates appearing for B.Tech/ B.Pharm fourth semester. The centre details have already been updated by the varsity.

The University has also decided to prepare a question bank for the examination. University is also going to take late fee charges from the students. The authorities have also decided to set up new departments on the campus for B Pharma and MBA courses.