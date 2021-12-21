Alappuzha killings: Police interrogates 8 suspects, seizes bikes used for BJP leader's murder

Kerala Police has been interrogating about eight suspects in connection with the alleged double murders in Kerala's Alappuzha.

As per the police, the bikes used for the killing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Secretary of OBC Morcha, Renjith Srinivasan has been seized.

Two murders of senior political functionaries from SDPI and BJP rocked Kerala's Alappuzha, forcing the local administration to impose Section 144 in the district.

In two separate incidents, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) state secretary KS Shaan was allegedly attacked and murdered in Kerala's Alappuzha on Saturday night.

This was followed by a separate incident in which BJP OBC morcha state secretary Renjith Sreenivasan was killed at his house by unidentified people early on Sunday morning in Alappuzha.

According to the police, Shaan was on a two-wheeler when a gang in a car attacked him on Saturday night. SDPI has alleged that RSS workers are behind this attack.

( With inputs from ANI )

