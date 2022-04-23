Aligarh abattoir shut after NGT order

New Delhi, April 23 The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has closed down an illegal slaughterhouse that was operating near Mathura bypass road in the Aligarh district of the state following the intervention of the National Green Tribunal in a plea related to water pollution.

The principal bench of NGT chairperson Adarsh Kumar Goel was dealing a plea against the abattoir HMA Agro Industries Limited, operating in Aligarh's Kol Tehsil, in spite of a closure order under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 by the State PCB on July 7, 2020.

Earlier in November last year, the Tribunal had sought an action taken report from the pollution control board in the matter.

Accordingly, in a report on February 19, the PCB informed that the slaughterhouse is lying closed in view of its closure order.

"The unit may not be allowed to be opened unless environmental norms are duly complied with," said the green court in the order dated April 21 disposing of the present application.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor