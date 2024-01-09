Aligarh Woman Beats Husband, Demands Six-Lakh-Rupee Necklace

In an shocking incident, A woman in Aligarh, India, beat her husband and broke his arm for not bringing her a six-lakh-rupee necklace. The woman, identified as Ikra, is from Bulandshahr. She married the victim, Wajid Khan, on July 17, 2022. Wajid Khan told police that Ikra had been abusing him since they were married. He said that she would often start arguments and beat him. He had previously filed a complaint with the police about the abuse.

When Ikra's family learned that she had been charged with a crime, they became angry. They agreed that the couple would live separately, but Ikra continued to abuse Wajid. She also threatened him and his family, saying that she would have them killed if they did not give her the necklace. When Wajid refused to meet her demands, Ikra beat him with a stick, breaking his arm. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, Ikra's family has denied the allegations. They say that Wajid is lying about the abuse. Curently, Police are investigating the case.