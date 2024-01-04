All 3 Branches of Govt Unanimously Removed Article 370, Says Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar stated on Thursday that all three branches of the government have collectively annulled the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution. This move, he mentioned, aligns with the vision of Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The vice president was addressing a function after inaugurating a biotech startup expo in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, aimed at developing the district along the International Border with Pakistan as a hub for budding entrepreneurs.

Congratulations to the executive led by the prime minister, the legislature Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and the judiciary. All three unanimously removed Article 370 from our Constitution, Dhankhar said.

With this, Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s dream has been completely fulfilled, he said. Mookerjee had left an indelible mark on this land, he said.

The land with grave imprints of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the land facing danger, has seen that danger being removed in this era. No one thought that Article 370 would be stamped out. This article, called temporary in the Constitution, became an eyesore for us, Dhankhar said.

Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh attended the function. Twenty-five startups, including 11 from Jammu and Kashmir, took part in the expo, titled Emerging Startup Trends in North India.