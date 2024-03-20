All Banks To Remain Open for Public on Sunday March 31, Says RBI

This year Finanancial year-end that is 31st of march is on Sunday, Reserve Bank of India has sent notification to all banks that they will be working on Sunday.

The Government of India has made a request to keep all branches of the banks dealing with Government receipts and payments open for transactions on March 31, 2024 (Sunday) so as to account for all the Government transactions relating to receipts and payments in the FY 2023-24 itself. Accordingly, Agency Banks are advised to keep all their branches dealing with government business open on March 31, 2024 (Sunday). Banks shall give due publicity about the availability of above banking services on this day.