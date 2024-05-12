All cabin crew members joined duty, says Air India Express employees' body

New Delhi, May 12 The Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU) on Sunday said that all the crew members who reported sick had joined their duty on May 11.

Last Tuesday, over 200 cabin crew members went on mass sick leave alleging that despite assurances of job security, salary preservation, and recognition of seniority and expertise, there had been a visible departure from these commitments during the transition from AirAsia to Air India Express (AIX).

The AIX had also terminated the employment of 25 cabin crew members, who were reinstated after the Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) intervened.

On Thursday, the AIXEU affiliated to Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh had a conciliatory meeting with the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Delhi, regarding the recent situation.

The CLC had conducted marathon proceedings with the representatives of the employees' union and management of the airlines cordially and the management agreed to reinstate the terminated employees and also resolve all the remaining issues soon.

The CLC then adjourned the proceedings to May 28.

"The union profusely thanks the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh for standing by us and also the print and electronic media for their support. All the cabin crew members who reported sick have joined their duty by May 11," the AIXEU said in a statement on Sunday.

"We also express our sincere apologies to the esteemed guests for the inconvenience caused to them," it added.

