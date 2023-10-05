All cases against AAP leaders false: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Oct 5 Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday blasted the BJP government at the Centre, saying that all the cases against his party leaders are false and the agencies keep on investigating but nothing comes out of the probe.

Interacting with the media here, Kejriwal said: "All cases are false. They (agencies) keep investigating but nothing comes out of the probe."

He said that its a waste of time of the government and the investigative agencies.

"If they keep on implicating everyone in false cases, then the country will not develop," he said.

His comments came after the ED on Wednesday evening arrested AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh in connection with the alleged liquor scam case.

Asked about the Supreme Court observations in the matter of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia bail hearing, Kejriwal said, "The way the Supreme Court was asking questions today... as the matter is sub juice I should not comment, but the way court questioned it shows that it was a false case."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor