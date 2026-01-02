All crop, soil and irrigation water samples within safety limits: Punjab to NGT

New Delhi, Jan 2 The Punjab government has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that all crop, soil and irrigation water samples analysed so far under a state-commissioned study on agricultural runoff and groundwater pollution were found to be within prescribed safety limits.

The information was provided in the first interim report (March-June 2025) submitted by the Punjab Biotechnology Incubator (PBTI) in a suo motu case registered by the green tribunal based on a media report alleging that agricultural runoff was contaminating groundwater in Punjab.

Placing the findings before the NGT, the Punjab government said the Phase-I study covered 11 locations across nine districts -- Ropar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Nawanshahr, Sangrur, Bathinda, Fazilka, Ludhiana and Moga -- and involved the collection of 440 samples, including 275 agri-food commodities, 88 soil samples and 77 irrigation water samples.

According to the interim report, “all the 440 samples of agri-food commodities, soil and irrigation water were found below maximum limits defined in respective standard requirements”.

It stated that uranium concentrations in irrigation water ranged from 0.005 mg/l to 0.131 mg/l, while soil samples showed uranium concentrations between 0.5 mg/kg and 6.7 mg/kg, adding that no regulatory limits are currently specified for uranium in these categories.

The study was commissioned after the NGT took cognisance of concerns raised by a research paper from IIT Mandi, which had flagged increasing groundwater contamination in Punjab due to intensive agricultural runoff, particularly in the south-western region of the state.

In an order passed in January last year, a Bench headed by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava had directed the Punjab government to undertake a comprehensive assessment of heavy metals in crops and to submit interim and final reports at fixed intervals.

The green tribunal had also noted that at certain locations, parameters such as nitrates, fluoride, total dissolved solids (TDS) and iron in groundwater had exceeded drinking water norms.

It had directed that “the State of Punjab will submit the action taken report on completion of 4th, 8th, 12th and 18th months, along with the interim and final report of the PBT, before the Registrar General of the Tribunal”.

The NGT has kept the option open to re-list the matter if deemed necessary after reviewing subsequent reports.

